Kerala has reported 49 new COVID-19 on May 25, Monday taking the total number of active cases to 359. The list of new patients include two remand prisoners in Kannur and a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the new cases, 18 people returned from abroad- Gulf countries and Maldives and 25 people returned from other states. This includes 17 people from Maharashtra, four from Tamil Nadu and two each from Delhi and Karnataka. The virus has transmitted to six people through contact.

New cases were mainly reported from Kasaragod distrist. While Kasaragod has 14 new cases, Kannur has ten, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad have five new cases each, Kozhikode has four, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha have three cases each, Kottayam and Kollam have two cases and Idukki has one case.

12 people have recovered on Monday. Test results of six people from Kasaragod turned out to be negative, two each in Kollam and one each in Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad . With this, the total number of people who have recovered has become 532.

A total of 97,247 people returned to the state post the lockdown relaxations. While 8390 came via flights, 1621 people came by ships and 82, 678 have returned to the state by road and 4558 in trains.

The number of people on surveillance in the state is 99, 278. Of this 98,486 people are on institutional quarantine while 792 are in hospitals. On Monday 152 people have been admitted to hospitals.

54,899 samples tested

The state has so far tested 54,899 samples including augmented samples. Test result of 53,704 samples returned negative. 8110 samples were tested as a part of sentinel surveillance- random testing of samples from health workers, migrant workers and those who are likely to have more exposure to the virus. Out of this 7994 returned negative.

Four more places have been added to the list of hotspots on Monday, taking the number of hotspots to 59.