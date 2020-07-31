COVID-19: Karnataka reports 5483 new cases, 2220 from Bengaluru

This takes the total active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to over 72,000.

Karnataka has reported more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day, with 5,483 new patients on Friday. The total active cases in the state now stands at 72,005, according to the latest bulletin released by the Karnataka State Health Department.

The stateâ€™s capital Bengaluru has reported 2,220 cases of coronavirus, taking the total cases reported till date in the city to 55,544. The total active cases in Bengaluru, as of Friday, stands at 37,618 cases.

So far, Karnataka has reported a total of 1,24,115 COVID-19 patients. Most of the cases have been reported from Bengaluru.

However, other districts are also not far behind. The case load reported has been as follows: Ballari (340), Belagavi (217), Udupi (213), Dakshina Kannada (204), Mysuru (204).

Other districts which reported hundred cases and above are Dharwad (180), Shivamogga (158), Kalaburagi (144), Davangere (122), Raichur (119), Vijayapura (118), Bengaluru Rural (105), Bidar (104), and Hassana (100 cases).

Eighty four people have died on COVID-19 in Karnataka on Friday. This takes the total death toll in the state to 2,314 patients. Bengaluru reported 20 deaths, Dakshina Kannada 10, Dharwad seven, while Kalaburagi reported six deaths.

Among the active cases in Karnataka, 609 people are currently in intensive care units (ICUs). Bengaluru reported the highest number of such patients, with 336 people who are currently admitted to ICUs.

There were 3,130 people who were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. The total discharges recorded in the state now stands at 49,788. Bengaluru reported that on this date, 1,113 people have been discharged after they recovered from COVID-19. Mysuru reported 302 recoveries on Friday, the second highest in the state.

The testing data in the bulletin showed that Karnataka conducted 22,164 rapid antigen tests and 14,772 RT-PCR tests on Friday. This takes the total number of tests in the state to 36,936.