COVID-19: Karnataka reports 176 new cases, five more deaths on June 14

81 of the 88 interstate travellers who tested positive on Sunday are returnees from Maharashtra.

With an addition of 176 new COVID-19 cases reported across Karnataka on Sunday, the state reached a tally of 7,000 positive cases since the onset of pandemic on March 8. The state health bulletin declared five more deaths too, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 86.

Meanwhile, 312 people were discharged from designated hospitals following their recovery taking the total number of active cases to 2,956. Among them, 16 persons are being treated in intensive care units.

Among the 176 cases, 88 cases were among patients who have travel history within the country and another six were international passengers. 81 of the 88 interstate travellers were returnees from Maharashtra.

The rest 82 were among contacts of already infected persons (36), patients with their travel and contact history still being investigated (25), five were patients suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and 12 were persons with ILI (influenza like illness). Another four are interdistrict travellers from Mysrur and residents of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru currently has 142 containment zones as of Sunday evening.

Among districts, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases with 42 followed by Yadgir and Udupi reporting 22 and 21 cases. Bidar (20), Kalaburagi (13) and Dharwad (10) are the only other districts reporting more than 10 new cases.

Fatalities

Among the fatalities reported on Sunday was a 24-year-old man, a resident of Dakshina Kannada district who had recently returned from Mumbai. According to the bulletin, he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

Three deaths were reported from Bengaluru city. One of them was a 57-year-old woman who died on Friday and was admitted with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes. The other two were a 50-year-old man, a returnee from Tamil Nadu who had complained of fever, and another was a 60-year-old woman who was also admitted in hospital as she had breathlessness. She was diagnosed with SARI and had hypertension and diabetes.

The fifth death involved a 76-year-old Bidar man who died at his residence on June 6 and had hypertension.