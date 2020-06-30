COVID-19: Karnataka High Court closed for sanitization work for a day

Earlier the Mayo Hall court complex was shut down after a police constable posted there tested positive for coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka High Court premises will remain closed and all judicial, non-judicial and administrative work will remain suspended on Tuesday due to COVID-19 sanitization work.

Chief Justice AS Oka passed an order to this effect. IANS reported that the decision came after a relative of a High Court functionary tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

“It is hereby notified to the Litigant Public/ Learned Advocates/ Party-in-person/ Officers and Staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru that, the Judicial/Non-Judicial/Administ rative functions of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru is hereby suspended for one day Viz., on June 30th 2020 for sanitization of entire High Court Complex, due to unavoidable circumstances. By the Order of the Hon’ble Chief Justice,” said the closure notification issued by Rajendra Badamikar, Registrar General of the HC.

Earlier this month, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court (the Mayo Hall court complex) in the city was sealed off for two days after a police constable working there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That time the Registrar of the Karnataka High Court had passed an order to close the court complex for the sanitization process. For the closure period all sorts of work were also suspended.

The order had said only emergency cases would be heard by theThe Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru through video conferencing.

Earlier, CJ Oka had said that the HC will be closed down if lawyers fail to maintain physician distancing norms and crowd in courts.

There have been instances of police stations being sealed off, with police officers and accused who are detained or arrested testing positive.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru was sealed for two days in mid-June. That time one of the accused who were brought into the station had tested positive.

Other police stations that were subsequently shut down for sanitization process include Cubbon Park, VV Puram Traffic, Shankarapuram and Kalasipalaya police stations.

On June 21, alarmed by the high rate of infections among the police, Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao instructed all the 155 police stations to set up kiosks outside for public to register complaints to minimize contact.