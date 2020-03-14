COVID-19 isolation in K'taka may be limited to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases

The Medical Education Minister also said that the state government has accepted Dr Devi Shetty and Sudha Murthy's proposal to help set up this separate facility in order to minimise risks.

news Cornavirus

The Karnataka government has decided to set up isolation centres in one single hospital to quarantine suspected cases of COVID-19, and the Medical Education Department on Friday said that its Minister, K Sudhakar may very likely narrow in on the hospital at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

Minister Sudhakar had visited RGICD on Friday, interacted with patients and enquired about their health.

Dr Nagaraj, director of RGICD, told TNM that the institute had initially approached the state government with a petition that the hospital is the best one to house and treat COVID-19 patients and also keep them in isolation for observation. “Minister Sudhakar then decided to visit the facility before making the final decision,” he added.

He further said that RGICD has “well-trained doctors and staff to handle any medical emergency.”

“We held a meeting with the minister and doctors to discuss why moving the patients out of RGICD is not advisable. The minister has taken this into consideration,” he added.

Speaking to TNM, Dr K Sudhakar said that he would announce the government’s decision on Saturday. He, however, stated that the state government has accepted the petition made by Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health. “Dr Devi Shetty was there in the meeting today (Friday) to discuss precautionary measures and protocols. The government has accepted Dr Devi Shetty’s request to provide medical equipment. They are doing it out of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Funds and the state government appreciates it,” he added.

Infosys foundation chairman, Sudha Murthy wrote to the Karnataka government on Thursday stating that the company along with Devi Shetty would like to help ready a 500-bed hospital for tackling COVID-19. Sudha Murthy had suggested that Infosys could provide the civil works and Narayana Health would provide the equipment.

There have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka including the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who died on March 10. The state government on Friday said that all pubs, night clubs, bars, malls and theatres would be shut for one week as a precautionary measure. All college students have been given a seven-day leave and schools will be open only for exams for classes 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.