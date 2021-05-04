COVID-19: IndiGo starts vaccination drive for its employees

IndiGo's Chief HR Officer Raj Raghavan said that vaccination drives have already commenced across 35 stations.

IndiGo has started COVID-19 vaccination drives for its employees. The airline in anticipation of rising travel demand on the back of an accelerated vaccination programme has initiated the internal inoculation drive. The company said it also wants to restore confidence in not just the travelling public but also in operational crew members, front office and ground handling staff. Recently, the Union government allowed for a liberalised vaccination phase under which private entities can procure vaccines at market regulated prices.

These jabs can then be administered under medical supervision to the company's staff.

According to IndiGo's Chief HR Officer Raj Raghavan the company is fully committed towards the vaccination of their entire workforce, including the subsidiary Agile, as soon as possible. "As of today vaccination drives have already commenced aggressively across 35 stations and we are in the process of including more stations,” he said

Presently, the airline has around 23,000 employees, including employees belonging to its subsidiary Agile, all of whom, it plans to inoculate. Furthermore, the company is also providing time off to crew members upon vaccination as per guidelines.

"We are also sponsoring vaccination for our employees and facilitating it for their families," IndiGo's Chief HR Officer Raj Raghavan added.

Cumulatively, India has administered over 15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, India's crushing second wave has been making new peaks with daily cases near the 4 lakh level.

In addition, to ease the onslaught from the second wave, the airline has engaged its CarGo subsidiary to transport essential medical supplies across the country.

Lately, the airline has flown in oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi via Kolkata, to help ease the current situation in the city. At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 280 aircraft.

It operates around 1,200 daily flights connecting 66 domestic and 24 international destinations.