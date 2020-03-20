COVID-19: How Telangana govt is stepping up checks and awareness at its borders

While Telangana has 17 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, neighbouring Maharashtra has seen more than 40 positive cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Telangana government has intensified measures to create awareness among people in the rural areas of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As part of the containment plan, authorities have set up check posts on the Maharashtra-Telangana border to screen passengers who come in by road.

While Telangana has 17 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, neighbouring Maharashtra has seen more than 40 positive cases.

The Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) have urged people not to attend any gatherings including weddings. But the reality on the ground, at least in certain parts of the state, is in contrast. People are openly attending wedding functions despite authorities sounding an alert.

In Bodhan Sub-Division of Nizamabad district, which borders Maharashtra, as many as three check posts have been set up at Kandukurti, Salura and Pothangal, to screen people who cross the border. Each post will have a well equipped medical team along with police and revenue officials.

TS'Nizamabad Dst'Medical Surveillance teams steps up screening of passengers who enter into state from Maharashtra #Covid19.ACP'Bodhan told @thenewsminute that they hv' set up 3 check posts to screen all persons and vehicles, candidates with symptoms will be shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/I5Lkxu0Dga — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 20, 2020

Speaking to TNM, Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayapal Reddy said, "At three check-posts, a full screening and necessary sanitisation is being conducted. We are taking details of their travel history and purpose of their visit. Besides that the medical team will examine the persons who show any sort of symptoms and shift them to a hospital in Nizamabad immediately if needed."

He further added, "We have also asked for complete shutdown of function halls following the orders from the government. A few weddings which have already been scheduled and have very few guests are being allowed with permission from the ACP’s office."

State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Regional Manager Soleman said that all the buses and bus stands premises are being sanitised duly.

He said, "While there is no change in people’s travel patterns to and from rural areas, definitely people have stopped going to Hyderabad and other big cities. We are also planning to run the buses accordingly."

He said, "We are also taking care of buses which have to commute between Maharashtra and Bodhan route. Hand sanitisers are being given. A demo on hand washing is being shown in each bus and bus stands."

#COIVD19 an RTC bus conductor in #Bodan of Nizamabad provides hand sanitizer to a passengers to keep the journey safe, a sanitation drive underway at bus stand. Officials are keeping an eye on passengers who traveling b/n #Maharashtra and #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/WC8s9LCV2J — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 20, 2020

Conductors of the buses are dispensing a small dose of sanitisers to each passenger before getting into buses. The official said that any passenger found with any health issues are being referred to the 104 health services.

Authorities said that people who are returning from foreign countries recently have been asked to stay in home quarantine. As northern Telangana has a large population of people who migrate to Gulf countries for work, their movements are also being tracked.

Nizamabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sudharshanam speaking to TNM said that around 246 persons who returned from foreign countries very recently are asked to stay in home quarantine. A fresh list of 186 people was also prepared and Rapid Response Teams are reaching out to them.

He said, “We are urging all to stay indoors and reduce the gatherings they attend and scrap travel plans."

In Nirmal district, police and medical teams have set up two checkposts, one at Tanoor mandal and another in Soan on the stretches of Bhainsa sub division.

.#Telangana's #Nirmal police & medical,Rev teams placed a check post at Beltharoda of Tanoor &Soan to screen the passengers/travelers who'r coming to Telangana frm #Maharashtra. State authorities sounded alert as the cases of #COVID19+ is growing.@thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/BnARUsbtrW — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 20, 2020

An Inspector overseeing the screening of the passengers said, "We are following the protocol. If the medical team finds anyone with health issues, they will be shifted to the hospital for further examination."

On the other hand, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad medical authorities have also set up three check-posts in the district in the areas that connect to the Maharashtra border.

According to DMHO Asifabad Dr Komaram Balu, they have set up three check posts to do a thorough check of the passengers who cross the border.

"We have created three checkposts in Venkatapuram, Wankidi and Gudem. Personnel from the four departments – police, revenue, health and transport – would be deputed at the checkposts. They would be equipped with thermometers to check if any traveller has a fever or symptoms," he told TNM.

"We will also note down their details and seek information about their travel history. If they recently returned from abroad, we will immediately send them to a five-ward isolation facility in the district," he added.

Authorities find it challenging as in the border areas, it has become difficult to monitor the travel of people as these areas across border districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Asifabad and Kamareddy are frequently used by traders.

The Navipet sheep-goat weekly market and Satapur cattle market for example, sees traders and thousands of buyers from three states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana visit the state. These have also been suspended in the wake of COVID-19.

Temples such as the Sri Gnana Saraswathi in Nirmal district have also shut for devotees.

Across the border districts, mandal level community health workers are also conducting door-to-door visits to enquire about any recent arrivals from foreign countries, besides asking people if they have any health issues.