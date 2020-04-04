COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines to make cloth masks at home

The Health Ministry, however, does not recommend handmade cloth masks for healthcare workers and those confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on the use of face masks in view of the rising number of cases of coronavirus disease in the country. According to the ministry, individuals who are not having any breathing difficulties and those who don’t have underlying medical conditions can use cloth masks.

“Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions. Therefore, it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large,” reads the advisory.

The handmade cloth masks are not recommended for healthcare workers or those confirmed positive for the coronavirus as these individuals require specific protective gear. The ministry also noted that face covers should not be shared between individuals and that they must be frequently washed.

"Medical masks are primarily useful when someone is sick, when someone develops cough or fever, while visiting a healthcare facility, when you are caring for an ill person or close family or contact of confirmed cases who are undergoing home care. The guidelines we've issued are for homemade face covers or mouth covers. They are not masks per se. The primary focus of using these is to increase personal hygiene," stated Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union health ministry.

Earlier this week, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the US had also issued a statement stating that people should use cloth masks in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease cases in the country.

Source: World Health Organisation

“Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” reads a statement on the CDC website.

There have been over 3000 cases reported in India as of Saturday with a total of 85 deaths. According to ICMR’s 9 pm bulletin on April 3, a total of 69,245 samples have been tested. 2,653 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.