COVID-19: Doctor in Dakshina Kannada booked for negligence in 50-yr-old woman’s death

Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy had treated the 50-year-old woman from Bantwal who later tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed.

news

Police officials in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka registered a case against Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy, who runs a clinic in Bantwal, charging him with a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy had treated the 50-year-old from Bantwal who later tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to death.

In a statement to the media, Dakshina Kannada police said that Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy, who manages Navadurga Clinic, had treated the woman on April 15 for fever. The doctor was bound to inform the administration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act. Despite having knowledge of this and treating the woman for four days, Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy failed to inform the Health Department or refer her for further treatment.

The Bantwal Taluk Health Office, in a complaint to the Bantwal police, said that his negligence resulted in the death of the woman. The victim's family had reportedly revealed to the doctor that she was suffering from pneumonia.

Police in Bantwal town have also registered a case against seven people charging them with assaulting a government driver on duty. The police said a shopkeeper in Bantwal had violated instructions and kept his shop open after 1 pm. Veerappa, driver of a vehicle attached to the Bantwal Town Municipality spotted the shop being open. But he was assaulted by a group of people. Police revealed that the shopkeeper was Rafeeque (48) of Barekadu, while the others in the group were Hanif, Badru, Haris, Imtiyaz and Rahamathul.

Dakshina Kannada has reported 14 coronavirus cases so far of which 11 patients have recovered. Two active cases remain in Uppinangady in the district, while one death was reported in Bantwal. A total of 408 cases have been reported in the state.