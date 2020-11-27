COVID-19: Delhi govt considering night curfew, lockdown in city

We're actively considering imposition of lockdown or night curfews but no decision has been taken on it yet," the Delhi government told the High court.

news Coronavirus

The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it is "actively considering" the option of imposing night curfews or a lockdown in the national capital and this would depend on the Covid-19 situation.

"We're actively considering imposition of lockdown or night curfews but no decision has been taken on it yet," said advocates Sandeep Sethi and Satyakam on behalf of the city government.

The submissions came as the court heard a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the Covid-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

The response came after a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the Delhi government if it is planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews like various other cities have done due to rise in Covid-19 infections.

Following these submissions, the bench said: "It is now for the Delhi government to take a call as to whether night curfew is required to be imposed in Delhi or some parts of Delhi and/or other measures need to be adopted to contain the virus. Delhi government shall take a decision on this aspect and implement the same without losing further time."

During the hearing, the court also asked the Delhi government as to whether the order directing a maximum number of 50 guests at a marriage ceremony has been strictly enforced and the SOPs drawn up in this regard.

In response, the government counsel said that there is a procedure already in place which involves the district administration and the local police.

The bench has now asked the Delhi government to inform on the next date of hearing about the data regarding the number of complaints received and/or how many inspections have been conducted.

With regards to the burial or cremation of those who have succumbed to Covid-19, the Delhi government said they have sufficient capacity in the city.

"The present capacity of the crematoriums in Delhi is 380 bodies per day and the said capacity can be enhanced, if necessary," it submitted through Sethi.