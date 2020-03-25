Senior Telangana cop's son violates quarantine, two including his father infected

A case has already been registered against the DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter from London on March 18.

Authorities in Telangana on Tuesday said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Bhadradri Kothagudem district tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after his son also tested positive for the same.

In a late night bulletin on Tuesday, authorities said that besides the 57-year-old DSP, a 33-year-old female cook, who worked for the family, also tested positive for the virus.

With two contacts of the DSP's son testing positive, authorities are setting up a containment for Bhadradri Kothagudem district within 3 km of where the DSP's son was staying and also putting up a buffer zone of 7 km, to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

According to the police, DSP SM Ali failed to inform authorities who have mandated foreign returnees to inform them about their arrival and also be in quarantine for 14 days.

According to reports, the DSP's son had gone out several times, got a haircut and also attended a family function in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on March 19.

The officials later quarantined both as mandated by the state government. Ali is currently working as the sub-divisional police officer for Kothagudem town.

Police booked a case under Section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code and a First Information Report (FIR) was also registered.

Along with the DSP, his wife and son, a few police home guards and gunmen who were on duty with the official, are also in quarantine.

With the latest announcement, Telangana now has 39 cases of COVID-19, the Director Public Health Family Welfare said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao warned those who violate lockdown norms of strict action and said that self-restraint on the public's part could help contain the coronavirus spread.

Speaking to the media after a high-level review meeting, KCR said that a crucial stage in the fight lies ahead. He warned people against creating a situation where the army would have to be called in and 'shoot at sight' orders will have to be issued to control the situation.

"Don't force a situation where curfew has to be imposed," he said.

