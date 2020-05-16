COVID-19 cases in Telangana now restricted to four zones in Hyderabad: CM KCR

Telangana reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday of which 33 were from Hyderabad while seven were migrant workers who had recently returned to the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that coronavirus in the state has been restricted to just four zones in Hyderabad.

â€œCoronavirus in Telangana has limited itself to four zones in Hyderabad city -- LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karawan. There are 1442 families in these areas," KCR was quoted as saying.

In a press note issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after a review meeting held on Friday, KCR said that the lockdown in the state would continue as it is and based on the guidelines issued by the Centre on May 17, when the country-wide lockdown ends, the state would chart its plan of action.

The Chief Minister has already extended the lockdown in Telangana until May 29.

"Some migrant workers hailing from Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon and Mancherial (who recently returned to Telangana) have tested positive for the virus but not people from these districts. Hence, it cannot be said that the three districts are having positive cases," KCR said.

The Hyderabad airport has also seen several repatriation flights land, carrying natives of Telangana and also those of neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh.

â€œWe have to be on alert about those returning from abroad and coming here by trains.Conduct tests for Hyderabad flights if they test positive the virus, send them hospitals quarantine otherwise put in home quarantine," KCR told officials.

"For those reaching Hyderabad by air to go to other states, put them in special buses and send them to their respective states from the airport itself. Conduct tests on the migrant workers reaching here by trains," he added.

In another development, the state government will allow shops selling air conditioners, automobile showrooms and those selling automobile spare parts to reopen from Saturday.

"Registration offices, Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices all over the state will function. Other lockdown guidelines will be implemented. The lockdown imposed by the Centre will come to an end on May 17. There is a possibility of the Centre releasing some more guidelines on the matter. The state will examine those guidelines, review the situation and finalise the future course of strategy," KCR stated.

Officials were also instructed to take up sanitation works in urban areas and villages so that there will not be any outbreak of seasonal diseases.

"KCR has instructed officials concerned to take precautionary measures to prevent seasonal diseases that may break out during the rainy season while continuing the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state," the CMO statement said.

Pointing out that 123 'Basthi Dawakhanas' running in Hyderabad were successful, the Chief Minister asked officials to open another 45 clinics in the city.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, Chief Secretary (Health) Shanta Kumari were among the officials present during the review meeting on Friday.

13 people were also discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 959. At present, the state has 461 active cases.