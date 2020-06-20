As COVID-19 cases spike, Tamil Nadu tests a record 32,186 people in single day

In a new record, Tamil Nadu tested over 30,000 people for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The state reported testing 33,231 samples from 32,186 people, a significant jump from the 25,902 people tested on Friday.

The development comes, however, amid the rising number of cases in the state. For the fourth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported over 2,000 new cases of the disease.

2,396 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. The new cases have taken the current total of patients undergoing treatment in the state to 24,822.

In hotspot Chennai, which is currently under complete lockdown, 1,254 people tested positive. The city currently has 17,285 active cases of the disease.

This was followed by Chengalpattu, where 180 persons tested positive.

Thiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts also reported over 100 cases on Saturday. 131 persons tested positive in Thiruvallur, while 125 persons turned positive in Tiruvannamalai. Kancheepuram recorded 87 new coronavirus cases.

31,316 people have, so far, recovered from the disease in the state.

38 patients succumbed to the disease, the state governmentâ€™s medical bulletin said on Saturday. 24 victims were receiving treatment at government hospitals while 14 were at private hospitals.

1,045 people were discharged following recovery.

Tamil Nadu saw 2,332 indigenous cases and 64 imported cases of coronavirus, per the daily bulletin.

15 international returnees tested positive for the virus: 14 from Oman and one from Singapore. Five domestic returnees from Delhi and one from Assam tested positive. Road and rail passengers who returned to the state from Delhi (17), Maharashtra (12), Karnataka (6), Kerala (4), Goa (3) and Andhra Pradesh (1) also tested positive.

Of the 38 COVID-19 victims, 33 persons with comorbidities and five persons with no history of comorbidities succumbed to the virus. The death of a patient on June 13 was notified in the bulletin on Saturday.

A 51-year-old male from Chennai with Type II diabetes, hypertension and T-cell lymphoma on chemotherapy, admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on June 1 with the complaints of breathing difficulty, died on June 13 due to septic shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome and COVID Pneumonia.

A 26-year-old male from Thiruvallur with no comorbidities, admitted on June 14 at 5.45 pm in Vellore Medical College Hospital, died on June 19 at 3.45 am due to severe acute respiratory illness, COVID-19 and respiratory failure.