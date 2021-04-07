With COVID-19 cases rising in state, Kerala to tighten protocol

The State Assembly election was held on April 6, the campaigns of which is believed to have increased the caseload again.

news Coronavirus

With the coronavirus test positivity rate in Kerala climbing to above 5%, a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to tighten COVID-19 protocols with immediate effect. The decision came as it was found that 3,502 people had tested positive on Wednesday, from 60,554 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Across the state, there are now 31,493 COVID-19 patients while 11,08,078 people have been cured so far.

Following the tightening of protocols, it has been decided to ask the police to ensure that these are strongly adhered too.

With the Assembly election over on Tuesday, it was also decided to ask all polling agents to immediately undergo a COVID-19 test.

Around one lakh people have been asked to take the test in the coming days.

Authorities fear that things might take a turn for the worse, as the elections and the campaign saw huge crowds of people all across the state.

The meeting also decided to see that vaccination camps be set up and to see that in the next 45 days, all those above 45 years are vaccinated.

Moreover, with the elections, the routine quarantine for all those arriving from outside the state was also not strictly enforced and from now, all visitors will have to ensure that they undergo the mandatory quarantine period without fail. The quarantine policy for those who reach the state from outside to remain in isolation for a week will continue.

Kerala recorded the highest number of single day cases in October last year, when on a single day, there were 11,755 cases. Since then the number has been coming down steadily but the state remained among the top few with the most number of cases reported. After the cases came down to below 2,000 a day, there has been apprehension of a reversal of the situation with the Assembly election of April 6. The TPR of 5.78% on Wednesday has confirmed the fear and the Health Department convened the immediate meeting.

(With IANS input)