COVID-19 cases rise in Tamil Nadu, 1290 reported in Chennai on April 3

Tamil Nadu currently has a total of 20,204 COVID-19 cases, out of which 7,713 are under treatment in Chennai.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise steeply in Tamil Nadu, with the state reporting 3,446 fresh cases on April 3. Exactly a month ago, new cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 489. In a matter of four weeks, the spread of COVID-19 has increased by almost seven times in the state. The fresh load of cases includes 17 individuals who returned from various destinations.

According to a report in PTI, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan indicated that the state would implement necessary restrictions as per requirement following a spike in COVID-19 cases. In Tamil Nadu, though the positivity rate has been below 5%, it had been decided to adopt ''increased and aggressive testing'' in places that report higher COVID-19 infections. Noting that residential complexes reporting more than three cases were declared as ''micro containment zones'', he said that as of April 2 there were 846 such zones in the state.

Tamil Nadu presently has 20,204 COVID-19 infections of which 7,713 patients are under treatment in Chennai. Fourteen people succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12,764. A total number of 1,834 patients were discharged as of Saturday.

Chennai saw most of the new infections with 1,290 cases and six districts clocked new infections in triple digits â€” Chengalpattu at 285, Coimbatore at 292, Thiruvallur at 201, Tiruchirappalli at 142, Thanjavur at 138, and Kancheepuram at 141.

According to the Union Health Ministry, eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42% of the infections in the country. The eight are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu also features among 12 states in the country displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

As of April 2, Tamil Nadu has received 54.74 lakh vaccine doses from the Union government and as many as 31.75 lakh people, including healthcare and frontline workers besides those engaged in poll-related works and those above 45, have been vaccinated.