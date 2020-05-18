COVID-19 cases in India cross 96,000, biggest single-day spike

India has reported 5,242 new COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths in 24 hours.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 18 stands at 96,169, a single-day spike of 5,242 cases in 24 hours. A total of 36,824 patients have recovered. With 157 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to the disease stands at 3,029, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 18:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 11,224 cases. 4,172 people have recovered and 78 people have died due to the disease. On May 17, 639 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,147 cases. 509 people have recovered and the state has reported 37 deaths. A total of 55 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 602 cases, with 497 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 14 cases on May 17.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,380 cases, with 1,456 recoveries and 50 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,551 cases, with 992 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 42 cases on May 17.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 33,053 cases, with 7,688 recoveries and 1,198 deaths. The state saw 2,347 new cases on May 17.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 47,16,513 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 18.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.