COVID-19 cases in India cross 90,000, death toll at 2,872

India saw an increase of 4,987 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest till date.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 17 stands at 90,927, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 4,987 cases since May 16. A total of 34,108 people have recovered, while 2,872 people have died due to the disease, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on May 17:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 10,585 cases. 3,538 people have recovered and 74 people have died due to the disease. On May 16, 477 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,092 cases. 496 people have recovered and the state has reported 36 deaths. 36 new cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 588 cases, with 497 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on May 16.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,355 cases, with 1,353 recoveries and 49 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,509 cases, with 971 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 22 cases on May 16.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 30,706 cases, with 7,088 recoveries and 1,135 deaths. The state saw 1,606 new cases on May 16.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 46,34,132 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 17.

