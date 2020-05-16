COVID-19 cases in India cross 85,000, over 2,700 deaths reported

India recorded an increase of 3,970 cases between May 15 and May 16, per government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 16 stands at 85,940, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,970 cases since May 15. 2,752 people have died due to the disease, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on May 16:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 10,108 cases. 2,599 people have recovered and 71 people have died due to the disease. On May 15, 434 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,056 cases. 480 people have recovered and the state has reported 36 deaths. 69 new cases were reported in the state on May 15.

â€” Kerala has a total of 577 cases, with 493 recoveries and 4 deaths. 16 new cases were reported on May 15.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,307 cases, with 1,252 recoveries and 48 deaths. 102 new cases were reported in the state on May 15.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,454 cases, with 959 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 40 cases on May 15.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 29,100 cases, with 6,564 recoveries and 1,068 deaths. The state saw 1,576 new cases and 49 deaths on May 15.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 45,42,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 16.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.