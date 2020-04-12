COVID-19 cases in India cross 8,500

Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 58 cases, and Maharashtra saw an increase of 187 cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on April 14, but may be extended by two weeks. Cases across the country have crossed 8,500.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,777,666 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 30,003 new cases and 1,830 new deaths on April 11, and Spain having 4,754 new cases and 525 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 11.30 am on April 12:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 969 cases, with 44 recoveries and 10 deaths. The state saw an increase of 58 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 215 cases, with 39 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 8 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 374 cases, with 143 recoveries and 2 deaths. The state saw an increase of 10 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 405 cases, with 11 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 24 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 503 cases, with 96 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state saw an increase of 16 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 187 new cases, taking the total to 1,761 cases, with 208 recoveries and 127 deaths.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.