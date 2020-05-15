COVID-19 cases in India cross 81,000, over 2,600 deaths reported

India recorded an increase of 3,967 cases between May 14 and May 15, per government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 15 stands at 81,970, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,967 cases since May 14. 2,649 people have died due to the disease, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on May 15:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 9,674 cases. 2,240 people have recovered and 66 people have died due to the disease. On May 14, 447 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 987 cases. 460 people have recovered and the state has reported 35 deaths. 28 new cases were reported in the state on May 14.

â€” Kerala has a total of 561 cases, with 493 recoveries and 4 deaths. 26 new cases were reported on May 14.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,205 cases, with 1,192 recoveries and 48 deaths. 68 new cases were reported in the state on May 14.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,414 cases, with 952 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 47 cases on May 14.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 27,524 cases, with 6,059 recoveries and 1,019 deaths. The state saw 1,602 new cases and 44 deaths on May 14.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 44,43,597 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 15.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.