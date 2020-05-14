COVID-19 cases in India cross 78,000, over 2500 deaths reported

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded an increase of 3,722 cases since May 13.

news Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 14 stands at 78,003, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,722 cases since May 13. 2,549 people have died due to the disease, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 14:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 9,227 cases. 2,176 people have recovered and 64 people have died due to the disease. On May 13, 509 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 959 cases. 451 people have recovered and the state has reported 33 deaths. 34 new cases were reported in the state on May 13.

â€” Kerala has a total of 534 cases, with 490 recoveries and 4 deaths. 10 new cases were reported on May 13.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,137 cases, with 1,142 recoveries and 47 deaths. 86 new cases were reported in the state on May 13.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,367 cases, with 939 recoveries and 34 deaths. The state saw an increase of 31 cases on May 13.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 25,922 cases, with 5,547 recoveries and 975 deaths. The state saw 1,495 new cases and 54 deaths on May 13.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 43,47,018 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 14.

