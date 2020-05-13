COVID-19 cases in India cross 74,000, over 2,400 deaths reported

Between May 12 and May 13, India reported an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases, as per government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 13 stands at 74,281, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,525 cases since May 12.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 12:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 8,718 cases. 2,134 people have recovered and 61 people have died due to the disease. On May 12, 716 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 925 cases. 433 people have recovered and the state has reported 31 deaths. 63 new cases were reported in the state on May 12.

â€” Kerala has a total of 525 cases, with 489 recoveries and 4 deaths. 5 new cases were reported on May 12.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,051 cases, with 1,056 recoveries and 46 deaths. 33 new cases were reported in the state on May 12.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,326 cases, with 822 recoveries and 32 deaths. The state saw an increase of 51 cases on May 12.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 24,427 cases, with 5,125 recoveries and 921 deaths. The state saw 1,026 new cases and 53 deaths on May 12.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 42,61,955 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 13.

