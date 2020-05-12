COVID-19 cases in India cross 70,000, 2,293 deaths reported

Between May 11 and May 12, India recorded an increase of 3,604 COVID-19 cases, as per government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 12 stands at 70,756, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,604 cases since May 11.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 12:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 8,002 cases. 2,051 people have recovered and 53 people have died due to the disease. On May 11, 798 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 862 cases. 426 people have recovered and the state has reported 31 deaths. 14 new cases were reported in the state on May 11.

â€” Kerala has a total of 520 cases, with 489 recoveries and 4 deaths. 7 new cases were reported on May 11.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,018 cases, with 998 recoveries and 45 deaths. 38 new cases were reported in the state on May 11.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,275 cases, with 801 recoveries and 30 deaths. The state saw an increase of 79 cases on May 11.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 23,401 cases, with 4,786 recoveries and 868 deaths. The state saw 1,230 new cases and 36 deaths on May 11.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 41,77,504 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 12.

Across the world, 41,77,504 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 12.