COVID-19 cases in India cross 67,000, over 2,200 deaths reported

Between May 10 and May 11, India recorded an increase of 4,213 COVID-19 cases, as per government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 11 stands at 67,152, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 4,213 cases since May 10.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 11:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 7,204 cases. 1,959 people have recovered and 47 people have died due to the disease. On May 10, 669 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 848 cases. 422 people have recovered and the state has reported 31 deaths. 54 new cases were reported in the state on May 10.

â€” Kerala has a total of 513 cases, with 489 recoveries and 4 deaths. 7 new cases was reported on May 10.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,980 cases, with 925 recoveries and 45 deaths. 50 new cases were reported in the state on May 10.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,196 cases, with 751 recoveries and 30 deaths. The state saw an increase of 33 cases on May 10.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 21,171 cases, with 4,199 recoveries and 832 deaths. The state saw 1,278 new cases and 53 deaths on May 10.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Across the world, 41,02,849 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 11.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.