COVID-19 cases in India cross 62,000, over 2,100 deaths reported

In 24 hours between May 9 and May 10 morning, there was an increase of 3,277 COVID-19 cases, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 10 stands at 62,939, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,277 cases since May 9.

Here are the numbers as of 11 am on May 10:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 6,535 cases. 1,824 people have recovered and 44 people have died due to the disease. On May 9, 529 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 794 cases. 386 people have recovered and the state has reported 30 deaths. 41 new cases were reported in the state on May 9.

â€” Kerala has a total of 506 cases, with 485 recoveries and 4 deaths. 2 new cases was reported on May 9.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,930 cases, with 887 recoveries and 44 deaths. 43 new cases were reported in the state on May 9.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,163 cases, with 761 recoveries and 30 deaths. The state saw an increase of 31 cases on May 9.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 20,228 cases, with 3,800 recoveries and 779 deaths. The state saw 1,165 new cases and 48 deaths on May 9.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 40,25,140 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 10.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.