COVID-19 cases in India cross 59,000, over 1,900 deaths reported

In 24 hours between May 8 and May 9 morning, there was an increase of 3,320 COVID-19 cases, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 9 stands at 59,662, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,320 cases since May 8.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on May 9:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 6,009 cases. 1,605 people have recovered and 40 people have died due to the disease. On May 8, 600 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 753 cases. 376 people have recovered and the state has reported 30 deaths. 48 new cases were reported in the state on May 8.

â€” Kerala has a total of 504 cases, with 484 recoveries and 4 deaths. 1 new case was reported on May 8.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,887 cases, with 842 recoveries and 41 deaths. 54 new cases were reported in the state on May 8.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,132 cases, with 727 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 10 cases on May 8.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 19,063 cases, with 3,470 recoveries and 731 deaths. The state saw 1,089 new cases and 37 deaths on May 8.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 39,38,080 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 9.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.