COVID-19 cases in India cross 5.85 lakh, death toll at 17,400

18,653 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on July 1 stands at 5,85,493 with 18,653 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,20,114 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,47,979 patients have recovered. With 507 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 17,400, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on July 1:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 90,167 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 38,889 are under treatment. 50,074 people have been discharged, and 1,201 people have died due to the disease. 3,943 new cases were reported on June 30.

â€” Karnataka has reported 15,242 coronavirus cases in total, and 7,074 people are under treatment. 7,918 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 246 deaths. A total of 947 new cases were reported in the state on June 30.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,442 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,112 are active. 2,304 people have recovered, and there have been 25 deaths. The state reported 131 new cases on June 30.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 14,595 coronavirus cases, and 7,897 patients are still under treatment. 6,511 have recovered and 187 deaths have been reported. 704 new cases were reported on June 30.

â€” Telangana has reported 16,339 coronavirus cases till date, of which 8,785 people are still under treatment. 7,294 people have recovered and 260 have died. The state recorded 945 new cases on June 30.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 174,761 cases, of which 75,979 are undergoing treatment. 90,911 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 7,855 people have passed away. The state reported 4,878 cases on June 30.