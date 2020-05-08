COVID-19 cases in India cross 56,000, over 1,800 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu reported 580 new cases, and Andhra reported 116 new cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 8 stands at 52,952, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,390 cases since 9 am on May 7.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on May 8:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 5,409 cases. 1,547 people have recovered and 37 people have died due to the disease. On May 7, 580 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 705 cases. 366 people have recovered and the state has reported 30 deaths. 12 new cases were reported in the state on May 7.

â€” Kerala has a total of 503 cases, with 474 recoveries and 4 deaths. No new cases were reported on May 7.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,833 cases, with 780 recoveries and 38 deaths. 116 new cases were reported in the state on May 7.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,122 cases, with 693 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 15 cases on May 7.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 17,974 cases, with 3,301 recoveries and 694 deaths. The state saw 1,216 new cases and 43 deaths on May 7.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 38,46,861 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 8.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.