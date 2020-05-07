COVID-19 cases in India cross 52,000, over 1,700 deaths reported

Kerala saw no new cases on May 6.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 7 stands at 52,952, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,561 cases since 9 am on May 6.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on May 7:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 4,829 cases. 1,516 people have recovered and 35 people have died due to the disease. On May 6, 771 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 693 cases. 354 people have recovered and the state has reported 29 deaths. 20 new cases were reported in the state on May 6.

â€” Kerala has a total of 503 cases, with 469 recoveries and 4 deaths. No new cases were reported on May 6.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,717 cases, with 729 recoveries and 36 deaths. 60 new cases were reported in the state on May 6.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,107 cases, with 648 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on May 6.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 16,758 cases, with 3,094 recoveries and 651 deaths. The state saw 1,233 new cases and 34 deaths on May 6.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 37,55,341 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 7.

