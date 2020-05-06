COVID-19 cases in India cross 49,000, over 1,600 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu reported 508 new cases on May 5.

news Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 6 stands at 49,391, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 2,958 cases since 9 am on May 5.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 6:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 4,058 cases. 1,485 people have recovered and 33 people have died due to the disease. On May 5, 508 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 673 cases. 331 people have recovered and the state has reported 29 deaths. 22 new cases were reported in the state on May 5.

â€” Kerala has a total of 503 cases, with 462 recoveries and 4 deaths. 3 new cases were reported on May 5.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,717 cases, with 589 recoveries and 34 deaths. 67 new cases were reported in the state on May 5.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,096 cases, with 628 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on May 5.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 15,525 cases, with 2,819 recoveries and 617 deaths. The state saw 841 new cases and 34 deaths on May 5.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 36,63,824 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 6.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.