COVID-19 cases in India cross 4.9 lakh, death toll above 15,000

With 407 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 15,301.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 26 stands at 4,90,401 with 17,296 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,89,463 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,85,636 patients have recovered. With 407 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 15,301, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 26:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 70,977 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 30,064 are under treatment. 39,999 people have recovered, and 911 people have died due to the disease. On June 25, 3,509 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 10,560 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,716 people are under treatment. 6,670 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 170 deaths. A total of 442 new cases were reported in the state on June 25.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,726 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,761 are active. 1,941 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 123 new cases on June 25.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,884 coronavirus cases, and 5,760 patients are still under treatment. 4,988 have recovered and 136 deaths have been reported. 497 new cases were reported on June 25.

â€” Telangana has reported 11,364 coronavirus cases till date, of which 6,446 people are still under treatment. 4,668 people have recovered and 230 have died. The state reported 891 new patients on June 25.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases, of which 63,342 are undergoing treatment. 77,453 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 6,931 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 4,841 new cases on June 25.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.