COVID-19 cases in India cross 46,000, over 1,500 deaths reported

Kerala reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 5 stands at 46,433, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 3,900 cases since 9 am on May 4.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 5:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 3,550 cases. 1,409 people have recovered and 31 people have died due to the disease. On May 4, 527 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 651 cases. 321 people have recovered and the state has reported 27 deaths. 37 new cases were reported in the state on May 4.

â€” Kerala has a total of 500 cases, with 462 recoveries and 4 deaths. No new cases were reported on May 4.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,650 cases, with 524 recoveries and 33 deaths. 67 new cases were reported in the state on May 4.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,085 cases, with 585 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 3 cases on May 4.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 14,541 cases, with 2,465 recoveries and 583 deaths. The state saw 1,567 new cases and 35 deaths on May 4.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 35,84,071 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 4.

