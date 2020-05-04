COVID-19 cases in India cross 42,000

266 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on May 3.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 4 stands at 42,533, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 2,553 cases since 9 am on May 3.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 4:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 3,023 cases. 1,379 people have recovered and 30 people have died due to the disease. On May 3, 266 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 614 cases. 295 people have recovered and the state has reported 25 deaths. 13 new cases were reported in the state on May 3.

â€” Kerala has a total of 500 cases, with 401 recoveries and 4 deaths. No new cases were reported on May 3.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,583 cases, with 488 recoveries and 33 deaths. 58 new cases were reported in the state on May 3.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,082 cases, with 549 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 21 cases on May 3.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 12,974 cases, with 2,115 recoveries and 548 deaths. The state saw 678 new cases and 27 deaths on May 3.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 35,06,924 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 3.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.