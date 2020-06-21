COVID-19 cases in India cross 4.1 lakh with 15,413 new infections in 24 hours

With 306 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 13,254.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 21 stands at 4,10,461 with 15,413 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,69,451 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,27,755 patients have recovered. With 306 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 13,254, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 20:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 56,845 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 24,822 are under treatment. 31,316 people have recovered, and 704 people have died due to the disease. On June 20, 2,396 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 8,697 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,170 people are under treatment. 5,391 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 132 deaths. A total of 416 new cases were reported in the state on June 20.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,039 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,450 are active. 1,566 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 127 new cases on June 20.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,452 coronavirus cases, and 4,240 patients are still under treatment. 4,111 have recovered and 101 deaths have been reported. 491 new cases were reported on June 20.

â€” Telangana has reported 7,072 coronavirus cases till date, of which 3,363 people are still under treatment. 3,506 people have recovered and 203 have died. The state reported 546 new patients on June 20.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,28,205 cases, of which 62,792 are undergoing treatment. 64,153 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 5,984 succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,874 new cases on June 20.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.