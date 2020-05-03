COVID-19 cases in India cross 39,000

Tamil Nadu reported 231 new cases on May 2.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 3 stands at 39,980, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 2,644 cases since 9 am on May 2. A total of 10,633 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,301 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 11 am on May 3:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 2,757 cases. 1,341 people have recovered and 29 people have died due to the disease. On May 2, 231 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 601 cases. 271 people have recovered and the state has reported 25 deaths. 12 new cases were reported in the state on May 2.

â€” Kerala has a total of 500 cases, with 400 recoveries and 4 deaths. 3 new cases were reported on May 2.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,525 cases, with 441 recoveries and 33 deaths. 62 new cases were reported in the state on May 2.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,061 cases, with 499 recoveries and 29 deaths. The state saw an increase of 17 cases on May 2.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 12,296 cases, with 2,000 recoveries and 521 deaths. The state saw 790 new cases and 36 deaths on May 2.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 34,28,425 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 2. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 1,160,838 COVID-19 cases, with 29,744 new cases being reported in the country on May 2.

