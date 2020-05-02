COVID-19 cases in India cross 37,000

Kerala reported no new COVID-19 cases on May 1.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 2 stands at 37,336, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 2,293 cases since 9 am on May 1. A total of 9,951 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,218 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 2:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 2,526 cases. 1,312 people have recovered and 28 people have died due to the disease. On May 1, 203 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 589 cases. 251 people have recovered and the state has reported 22 deaths. 24 new cases were reported in the state on May 1.

â€” Kerala has a total of 497 cases, with 392 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw no new cases reported on May 1.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,463 cases, with 403 recoveries and 33 deaths. 60 new cases were reported in the state on May 1.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,044 cases, with 464 recoveries and 28 deaths. The state saw an increase of 6 cases on May 1.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 11,506 cases, with 1,869 recoveries and 485 deaths. The state saw 1,008 new cases and 26 deaths on May 1.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 32,57,088 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 28. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 10,69,424 COVID-19 cases, with 29,515 new cases being reported in the country since April 30.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.