COVID-19 cases in India cross 35,000

This is an increase of 1,993 cases in the past 24 hours and the number of cases in Maharashtra have crossed 10,000.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 9 am on May 1 stands at 35,043, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 1,993 cases since 9 am on April 30. A total of 8,888 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,147 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on May 1:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 2,323 cases. 1,258 people have recovered and 27 people have died due to the disease. On April 30, 161 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 565 cases. 229 people have recovered and the state has reported 21 deaths. 31 new cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 497 cases, with 383 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 2 cases on April 30.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,403 cases, with 321 recoveries and 31 deaths. 71 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,038 cases, with 442 recoveries and 28 deaths. The state saw an increase of 22 cases on April 30.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 10,498 cases, with 1,773 recoveries and 459 deaths. The state saw 583 new cases on April 30.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 32,57,088 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 28. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 10,69,424 COVID-19 cases, with 29,515 new cases being reported in the country since April 30.

