COVID-19 cases in India cross 3.4 lakh, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours

India recorded 10,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 16 stands at 3,43,091 with 10,667 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,80,013 patients have recovered. With 380 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 9,900, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 16:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 46,504 cases. 25,344 people have recovered, and 479 people have died due to the disease. On June 15, 1,789 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 7,213 cases. 4,135 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 88 deaths. A total of 213 new cases were reported in the state on June 15.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,543 cases, with 1,174 recoveries and 21 deaths. The state reported 82 new cases on June 15.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 6,456 cases, with 3,385 recoveries and 86 deaths. 304 new cases were reported on June 15.

â€” Telangana has a total of 5,193 cases, with 2,766 recoveries and 187 deaths. The state saw an increase of 219 cases on June 15.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1,10,744 cases, with 56,049 discharges and 4,128 deaths. The state saw 2,786 new cases on June 15.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.