COVID-19 cases in India cross 33,000

A total of 8,324 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,074 deaths so far.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 9 am on April 30 stands at 33,050, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 1,718 cases since 9 am on April 29. A total of 8,324 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,074 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on April 30:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 2,162 cases. 1,210 people have recovered and 27 people have died due to the disease. On April 29, 104 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 534 cases. 216 people have recovered and the state has reported 20 deaths. 11 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 495 cases, with 369 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 10 cases on April 29.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,332 cases, with 287 recoveries and 31 deaths. 73 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,030 cases, with 409 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of 19 cases on April 29.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 9,915 cases, with 1,593 recoveries and 432 deaths. The state saw 597 new cases on April 29.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 31,93,961 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 28. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 10,39,909 COVID-19 cases, with 27,326 new cases being reported in the country since April 29.

