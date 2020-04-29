COVID-19 cases in India cross 31,000

The death toll due to the disease has crossed 1,000.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 9 am on April 29 stands at 31,332, according to the Union Health Ministry, an increase of 1,897 cases over 24 hours. A total of 7,695 people have recovered and the country has seen 1,007 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on April 29:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 2,058 cases. 1,128 people have recovered and 25 people have died due to the disease. On April 28, 121 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 523 cases. 207 people have recovered and the state has reported 20 deaths. 11 new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 485 cases, with 359 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 4 cases on April 28.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,259 cases, with 258 recoveries and 31 deaths. 82 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,011 cases, with 367 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of six cases on April 28.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 9,318 cases, with 1,388 recoveries and 400 deaths. The state saw 729 new cases on April 28.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 31,16,398 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 29. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 10,12,583 COVID-19 cases, with 24,132 new cases being reported in the country since April 28.

