COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.86 lakh, death toll at 8,102

9,996 new cases were recorded in 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 11 stands at 2,86,579, with 9,996 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,41,029 patients have recovered. With 357 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 8,102, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 11:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 36,841 cases. 19,333 people have recovered and 326 people have died due to the disease. On June 10, 1,92 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 6,041 cases. 2,862 patients have recovered and the state has reported 69 deaths. A total of 120 new cases were reported in the state on June 10.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,161 cases, with 905 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state reported 65 new cases on June 10.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 5,247 cases, with 2,869 recoveries and 78 deaths. 218 new cases were reported on June 10.

â€” Telangana has a total of 4,111 cases, with 1,817 recoveries and 156 deaths. The state saw an increase of 191 cases on June 10.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 94,041 cases, with 44,516 discharges and 3,438 deaths. The state saw 3,254 new cases on June 10.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing