COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.7 lakh, death toll at 7,745

9,985 cases new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 10 stands at 2,76,583, with 9,985 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,35,206 patients have recovered. With 279 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,745, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 10:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 34,914 cases. 18,325 people have recovered and 307 people have died due to the disease. On June 9, 1,685 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 5,921 cases. 2,605 patients have recovered and the state has reported 66 deaths. A total of 161 new cases were reported in the state on June 9.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,096 cases, with 848 recoveries and 17 deaths. The state reported 91 new cases on June 9.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 5,029 cases, with 2,775 recoveries and 77 deaths. 216 new cases were reported on June 9.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,920 cases, with 1,742 recoveries and 148 deaths. The state saw an increase of 178 cases on June 9.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 90,787 cases, with 42,639 discharges and 3,289 deaths. The state saw 2,258 new cases on June 9.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.