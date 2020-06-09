COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.6 lakh, death toll at 7,466

9,987 cases and 331 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 9 stands at 2,66,598, with 9,987 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,29,214 patients have recovered. With 331 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,466, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 9:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 33,229 cases. 17,527 people have recovered and 286 people have died due to the disease. On June 8, 1,562 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 5,760 cases. 2,519 patients have recovered and the state has reported 64 deaths. A total of 308 new cases were reported in the state on June 8.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,005 cases, with 814 recoveries and 17 deaths. The state reported 91 new cases on June 8.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,813 cases, with 2,711 recoveries and 75 deaths. 154 new cases were reported on June 8.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,742 cases, with 1,742 recoveries and 142 deaths. The state saw an increase of 92 cases on June 8.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 88,529 cases, with 40,975 discharges and 3,169 deaths. The state saw 2,554 new cases on June 8.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

