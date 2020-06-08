COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.5 lakh, death toll at 7,135

9,983 new cases were recorded in 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 8 stands at 2,56,611, with 9,983 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,24,095 patients have recovered. With 206 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,135, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 8:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 31,667 cases. 16,999 people have recovered and 269 people have died due to the disease. On June 7, 1,515 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 5,452 cases. 2,132 patients have recovered and the state has reported 61 deaths. A total of 239 new cases were reported in the state on June 7.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,914 cases, with 803 recoveries and 16 deaths. The state reported 107 new cases on June 7.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,659 cases, with 2,660 recoveries and 75 deaths. 199 new cases were reported on June 7.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,650 cases, with 1,742 recoveries and 137 deaths. The state saw an increase of 154 cases on June 7.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 85,975 cases, with 39,314 discharges and 3,060 deaths. The state saw 3,007 new cases on June 7.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

