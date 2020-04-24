COVID-19 cases in India cross 23,000

Over 4,700 people have recovered from the disease, and 718 people have died, according to government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India has crossed 23,000 on April 24.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 24:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,683 cases. 752 people have recovered and 20 people have died due to the disease. On April 23, 54 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 445 cases. 145 people have recovered and the state has reported 17 deaths. On April 23, 18 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Kerala has a total of 447 cases, with 307 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 10 cases on April 23.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 893 cases, with 141 recoveries and 27 deaths. There were 80 new cases reported on April 23 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 970 cases, with 262 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of 27 cases on April 23.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 6,430 cases, with 840 recoveries and 283 deaths. The state saw 778 new cases and 14 deaths on April 23.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 27,08,885 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 24. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 8,86,709 COVID-19 cases, with 31,900 new cases being reported in the country on April 23.

