COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.2 lakh, death toll at 6,348

9,851 new cases were recorded between June 4 and June 5.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 5 stands at 2,26,770, with 9,851 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,09,462 patients have recovered. With 273 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 6,348, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 5:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 27,256 cases. 14,901 people have recovered and 220 people have died due to the disease. On June 4, 1,384 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 4,320 cases. 1,610 patients have recovered and the state has reported 57 deaths. A total of 257 new cases were reported in the state on June 3.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,588 cases, with 690 recoveries and 14 deaths. The state reported 94 new cases on June 4.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,112 cases, with 2,521 recoveries and 71 deaths. 141 new cases were reported on June 4.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,147 cases, with 1,587 recoveries and 105 deaths. The state saw an increase of 127 cases on June 4.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 77,793 cases, with 33,681 discharges and 2,710 deaths. The state saw 2,933â€¬ new cases on June 4.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 66,35,004 with 3,91,179 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 5.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.