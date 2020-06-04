COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.16 lakh, death toll at 6,075

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours.

news Coronavirus

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on June 4 stands at 2,16,919, with 9,304 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,04,107 patients have recovered. With 260 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 6,075, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 4:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 25,872 cases. 14,316 people have recovered and 208 people have died due to the disease. On June 3, 1,286 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 4,063 cases. 1,514 patients have recovered and the state has reported 53 deaths. A total of 267 new cases were reported in the state on June 3.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,494 cases, with 651 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state reported 82 new cases on June 3.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,971 cases, with 2,456 recoveries and 68 deaths. 180 new cases were reported on June 3.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,020 cases, with 1,556 recoveries and 99 deaths. The state saw an increase of 129 cases on June 3.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 74,860 cases, with 32,329 discharges and 2,587 deaths. The state saw 2,560â€¬ new cases on June 3.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 64,30,705 with 3,85,947 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 4.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.