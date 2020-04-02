COVID-19 cases in India cross 2000: See state-wise figures

Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 110 cases on Wednesday, whereas Andhra saw a jump of 67 cases.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. India has seen over 2,000 cases of coronavirus so far.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s apex biomedical body will no longer be putting out daily figures, but will be submitting it to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who will be putting out data, apart from the respective state governments.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world have crossed 9,35,000, with the US and Italy showing an increase of 26,473 cases and 4,782 cases respectively. Similarly, the US had 1,049 deaths on Wednesday, and Italy had 727 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on April 2:

— Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 110 cases, taking the total to 234 cases, along with six recoveries and one death so far.

— Telangana saw an increase of 30 cases, and also registered three deaths. All three deceased were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event. The total cases in the state stand at 127, with 14 recoveries and 9 deaths.

— Cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up on Wednesday with 67 new cases. The total number of cases stands at 111, with two recoveries.

— Karnataka saw 9 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 110, with three deaths and nine people being discharged.

— Kerala saw an increase of 24 cases on Wednesday. The total cases in the state stand at 265, with 26 recoveries and 2 deaths.

— Maharashtra cases as on Thursday morning stand at 338, with 39 recoveries and 16 deaths.

