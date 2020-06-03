COVID-19 cases in India cross 2 lakh, death toll at 5,815

8,909 new cases were recorded in the span of 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on June 3 stands at 2,07,615, with 8,909 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,00,303 patients have recovered. With 217 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 5,815, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 3:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 24,586 cases. 13,706 people have recovered and 197 people have died due to the disease. On June 2, 1,091 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 3,796 cases. 1,403 patients have recovered and the state has reported 52 deaths. A total of 388 new cases were reported in the state on June 2.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,413 cases, with 627 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state reported 86 new cases on June 2.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,791 cases, with 2,407 recoveries and 64 deaths. 115 new cases were reported on June 2.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,891 cases, with 1,526 recoveries and 92 deaths. The state saw an increase of 99 cases on June 2.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 72,300 cases, with 31,333 discharges and 2,465 deaths. The state saw 2,287 new cases on June 2.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 63,78,237 with 3,80,251 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 3.

