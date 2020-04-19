COVID-19 cases in India cross 15,500, death toll at 507

While Tamil Nadu saw 49 new cases, Kerala saw an increase of 4 cases on April 18.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Cases across India have crossed 15,000 as on April 19. However, according to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm update on April 18, till date, around 16,365 individuals have been found positive till date.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 19:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,372 cases. 365 people have recovered and 15 people have died due to the disease. On April 18, 49 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 384 cases. 104 people have recovered and the state has reported 14 deaths.

â€” Kerala has a total of 399 cases, with 257 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 4 cases on April 18.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 603 cases, with 42 recoveries and 15 deaths. The state saw an increase of 31 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 809 cases, with 186 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 43 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 328 new cases, taking the total to 3,665 cases, with 365 recoveries and 211 deaths.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 22,43,710 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 32,165 new cases and 2,535 new deaths on April 17, and Spain having 5,891 new cases and 687 new deaths.